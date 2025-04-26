x
Ex-CM Jagan Accused of Approving Liquor Kickback Scheme, Says Andhra SIT

Published on April 26, 2025 by swathy

Ex-CM Jagan Accused of Approving Liquor Kickback Scheme, Says Andhra SIT

A key suspect in the alleged Rs 3,200 crore liquor scam has reportedly told investigators that former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy approved a plan to generate extra revenue through liquor sales. According to the Special Investigation Team’s remand report, this money was meant for both welfare schemes and party funds.

Kasireddy Raja Sekhar Reddy, identified as the prime accused, allegedly confessed that Jagan endorsed him to create an excise policy that would boost state revenue. However, the report notes that Reddy refused to sign his confession statement.

The SIT claims Reddy served as IT adviser to Jagan and played a central role in discontinuing popular liquor brands while promoting favoured ones. Investigators allege that up to Rs 60 crore in monthly kickbacks were collected through this scheme between 2019 and 2024.

Former minister Meruga Nagarjuna dismissed the allegations as “politically motivated” and “entirely fictitious.” He claimed the remand report was fabricated and based on coerced statements. Nagarjuna argued that YSRCP’s liquor policies actually reduced sales and distillery profits, making it illogical for companies to pay bribes.

The YSRCP has accused the current TDP-led government of creating a false narrative to divert attention from its own past liquor scandals and ongoing irregularities. They claim officials and distillery directors were pressured to provide false testimonies against party leaders.

