Politics

Rahul Gandhi calls upon youth to usher in new age politics

Published on April 26, 2025 by swathy

Rahul Gandhi calls upon youth to usher in new age politics
Ex-CM Jagan Accused of Approving Liquor Kickback Scheme, Says Andhra SIT
'Matsyakarula Sevalo' scheme to benefit 1.29 lakh fishermen community families
Police Track Over 230 Pakistani Nationals in Telangana
No Cold War Between KTR & Kavitha," Says Harish Rao

Rahul Gandhi calls upon youth to usher in new age politics

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi gave a call to Indian youth to join politics, stressing on the need for new age politics. Saying that age-old politicians are unable to address new age challenges, Congress scion Rahul Gandhi highlighted the need for a new breed of politicians.

Congress top boss and Amethi MP Rahul Gandhi was in Hyderabad on Saturday to take part in Bharat Summit, a conference of progressive intellectuals, politicians, policy makers and influencers from 100 countries spread across the globe. It is being organised by Samruddha Bharat Foundation with the support of Telangana Government.

“The politics today are completely different from what they were 10 years ago. Politics today are focused more on hatred, anger and suppression. Politicians are failing to listen deeply,” said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressing his disappointment over the state of affairs.

“Few years ago we in the Congress party felt completely trapped. There was no scope for debate on the Government’s policies, our voice was suppressed inside and outside the Parliament and even the media was silenced. There were no fora to raise our voice. It is unfortunate that instead of listening to Opposition, Governments across the globe are trying to crush Opposition,” further said Rahul Gandhi, expressing concern over the democratic values and liberal practices.

Rahul reasoned that it was such oppression, which led him to take up Bharat Jodo Yatra, which became a huge hit with Indians across the length and breadth of the country.

A relentless fighter himself, Rahul Gandhi confessed that, new age politics are getting very tough and old tricks and skills will not work. Therefore Rahul stressed on the need for youth and new age leaders to address today’s challenges and succeed in politics.

Thanu from HIT 3: Anirudh's Punching Number
SSMB29 shoot in Ramoji Film City
Buzz: Mrunal Thakur in Allu Arjun's Next?

Rahul Gandhi calls upon youth to usher in new age politics
Ex-CM Jagan Accused of Approving Liquor Kickback Scheme, Says Andhra SIT
'Matsyakarula Sevalo' scheme to benefit 1.29 lakh fishermen community families
Police Track Over 230 Pakistani Nationals in Telangana
No Cold War Between KTR & Kavitha," Says Harish Rao

Rahul Gandhi calls upon youth to usher in new age politics
Ex-CM Jagan Accused of Approving Liquor Kickback Scheme, Says Andhra SIT
'Matsyakarula Sevalo' scheme to benefit 1.29 lakh fishermen community families

