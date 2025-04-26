Anupama Zeroed In For Sharwa, Sampath Nandi’s Film

Charming Star Sharwa is gearing up for a transformative journey with his upcoming film, #Sharwa38, helmed by Sampath Nandi. This marks a significant milestone for both the actor and the director as it is their first Pan India film.

Anupama Parameswaran, celebrated for her nuanced portrayals, now joins the cast as the female lead opposite Sharwa. Her character is not merely supportive but instrumental in shaping the arc of the narrative. The unveiling poster is a visual poem, as Anupama cloaked in 1960s ruggedness, her face turned from the lens, leaving only an impression of resilience and mystery.

The film, produced by KK Radhamohan under the Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner, promises to be Sharwa’s highest-budget project to date, with cinematography by Soundar Rajan S and music by Bheems Ceciroleo.

As announced by the makers, #Sharwa38 will go on floors soon.