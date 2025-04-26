x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Samantha Stuns In Blue
Samantha Stuns In Blue
Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress
Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress
Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick?
Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick?
Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress
Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress
Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm
Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown
Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look
Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look
Malaika Arora NYC Trip
Malaika Arora NYC Trip
SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look
SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look
Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look
Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look
Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments
Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments
Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala
Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala
Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes
Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes
Disha Patani Flawless Look
Disha Patani Flawless Look
Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions
Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions
Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look
Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look
Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode
Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode
Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions
Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions
Pooja Hegde Vintage Look
Pooja Hegde Vintage Look
Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look
Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Anupama Zeroed In For Sharwa, Sampath Nandi’s Film

Published on April 26, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
NC24 The Excavation Begins: Amazing
image
Anupama Zeroed In For Sharwa, Sampath Nandi’s Film
image
Rahul Gandhi calls upon youth to usher in new age politics
image
Ex-CM Jagan Accused of Approving Liquor Kickback Scheme, Says Andhra SIT
image
‘Matsyakarula Sevalo’ scheme to benefit 1.29 lakh fishermen community families

Anupama Zeroed In For Sharwa, Sampath Nandi’s Film

Charming Star Sharwa is gearing up for a transformative journey with his upcoming film, #Sharwa38, helmed by Sampath Nandi. This marks a significant milestone for both the actor and the director as it is their first Pan India film.

Anupama Parameswaran, celebrated for her nuanced portrayals, now joins the cast as the female lead opposite Sharwa. Her character is not merely supportive but instrumental in shaping the arc of the narrative. The unveiling poster is a visual poem, as Anupama cloaked in 1960s ruggedness, her face turned from the lens, leaving only an impression of resilience and mystery.

The film, produced by KK Radhamohan under the Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner, promises to be Sharwa’s highest-budget project to date, with cinematography by Soundar Rajan S and music by Bheems Ceciroleo.

As announced by the makers, #Sharwa38 will go on floors soon.

Next NC24 The Excavation Begins: Amazing Previous Rahul Gandhi calls upon youth to usher in new age politics
else

TRENDING

image
NC24 The Excavation Begins: Amazing
image
Anupama Zeroed In For Sharwa, Sampath Nandi’s Film
image
Thanu from HIT 3: Anirudh’s Punching Number

Latest

image
NC24 The Excavation Begins: Amazing
image
Anupama Zeroed In For Sharwa, Sampath Nandi’s Film
image
Rahul Gandhi calls upon youth to usher in new age politics
image
Ex-CM Jagan Accused of Approving Liquor Kickback Scheme, Says Andhra SIT
image
‘Matsyakarula Sevalo’ scheme to benefit 1.29 lakh fishermen community families

Most Read

image
Rahul Gandhi calls upon youth to usher in new age politics
image
Ex-CM Jagan Accused of Approving Liquor Kickback Scheme, Says Andhra SIT
image
‘Matsyakarula Sevalo’ scheme to benefit 1.29 lakh fishermen community families

Related Articles

Samantha Stuns In Blue Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick? Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look Malaika Arora NYC Trip SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes Disha Patani Flawless Look Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions Pooja Hegde Vintage Look Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look