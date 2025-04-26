x
Home > Movie News

NC24 The Excavation Begins: Amazing

Published on April 26, 2025 by swathy

NC24 The Excavation Begins: Amazing

If you thought Thandel was intense, wait till you see what Naga Chaitanya’s cooking up next. The actor is taking a wild leap into the world of myth and mystery with NC24, directed by Karthik Dandu, who gave us the spine-chilling Virupaksha.

The project is massive. And the makers just dropped a video called- “NC24: The Excavation Begins”, that gives us a taste of the madness and magic behind the scenes. It involved years of planning, crazy transformations, and a story that promises to blend ancient lore with thriller vibes. This amazing video also shows the kind of makeover Chay underwent for the movie.

The film is being made by SVCC and Sukumar Writings, with BVSN Prasad producing and Bapineedu presenting. Top-tier team is working on the movie. The film’s music is by Ajaneesh B Loknath, while Neil D Cunha cranks the camera.

As the video suggests, NC24 is shaping up to be something big. And if this is just the start, we can’t wait to see what’s next.

