Home > Movie News

Anupama Parameshwaran in Bellamkonda’s Next?

Anupama Parameshwaran in Bellamkonda’s Next?

Anupama Parameshwaran made a strong comeback with Tillu Square and the glamorous looks of the actress impressed everyone. Anupama Parameshwaran is rushed with several offers and the actress is now signing back-to-back films. As per the ongoing buzz, Anupama Parameshwaran is now the leading lady in Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas’ next film which is announced recently. Koushik will direct this film and the shoot commences very soon. Anupama Parameshwaran signed the dotted line recently.

The film is a horror mystery and it will be produced by Sahu Garapati on Shine Screens banner. Kantara fame Ajaneesh Loknath will score the music and background score for this untitled film. Bellamkonda Sreenivas is shooting for Tyson Naidu and the film releases during the second half of the year. Anupama Parameshwaran’s next film Paradha completed shoot and it will hit the screens soon.

Next Suhas’ unique plan keeps him busy with Eight Films Previous Record Digital deal for Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel
