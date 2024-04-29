Suhas’ unique plan keeps him busy with Eight Films

Suhas wanted to become a tv actor and he ended up as a lead actor in Telugu cinema. Color Photo is a game changer for the actor and he did a decent set of films in Telugu over the recent years. He established a decent market and he recently hiked his fee. Suhas is the first and best option for the producers who are in plans to complete films in the budgets of Rs 5-6 crores. Suhas is charging a decent Rs 1.5-2 crores which is quite affordable when compared to his solid non-theatrical market. The producers of all his recent films made profits.

Suhas has lined up 8 films and he is occupied for the next 3 years. Still producers are rushing for the dates of Suhas because of his affordable remuneration. Most of the young Tollywood actors who haven’t tasted success from the past few years are demanding double digit remuneration. Hence, the producers are keen to rope in Suhas for their upcoming films. In a recent event, Sukumar compared Suhas to the next Nani of Telugu cinema and heaped praise on the youngster. Suhas’ upcoming film Prasanna Vadhanam is hitting the screens this Friday and Suhas suffers from face blindness.