Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits
Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree
Huma Qureshi Desi Girl Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Beauty Secrets
Malavika Mohanan Hot Look
Anupama Parameswaran Kaadhal Mugam
Janhvi Kapoor Looking Cool In Pink Saree
Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree
Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look
Mahima Makwana Stunning Look
Hansika Motwani New Stylish Look
Eesha Rebba Shines In Yellow Saree
Bael Juice Health Benefits
Nagarjuna lining up Multi-starrers

Published on April 29, 2024

Nagarjuna lining up Multi-starrers

King Nagarjuna is quite busy as an actor. Keeping Bigg Boss aside, he is lining up several new projects. After Naa Saami Ranga ended up as a money spinner, he is in plans to release one more film for Sankranthi next year. He is currently shooting for Kubera which has Dhanush in the lead role. The film directed by Sekhar Kammula will release soon. Nagarjuna is also holding talks to play a key role in Rajinikanth’s next film to be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The shooting will start very soon and an announcement will be made about Nag’s role. Nagarjuna has also given his nod for one more multi-starrer.

Nagarjuna and Akshay Kumar will share screen in this big-budget film that will be directed by a debutant named Naveen. Studio Green will produce this mega budget film and this will head for a pan-Indian release next year. A major portion of the shoot will take place in London. Apart from these three multi-starrers, Nag is in talks for two more films and he will be the only lead in these films. Naa Saami Ranga fame Vijay Binny will direct a film soon and the talks are in advanced stages. He also gave his nod for one more film to be directed by a debutant Subbu. On the whole, Nag has five projects lined up.

