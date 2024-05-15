Ram’s Double ISMART Teaser: Double Banger

Double ISMART in the blockbuster combination of Puri Jagannadh and Ustaad Ram Pothineni is one of the most-awaited movies. The makers began the movie promotions, as they released its teaser, on the special occasion of Ram’s birthday.

Apart from Ram’s character, the teaser also introduces other characters, including Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist who is a Big Bull in the city. The protagonist can’t stop himself from making advances when he sees beautiful girls, whereas his foot automatically dances to the tune when he listens to a Teenmaar beat. He is also a tough guy when gets into action. This madman comes across a gangster played by Sanjay Dutt. Kavya Thapar is also shown in the clip.

Puri Jagannadh made sure everything will be double that of iSmart Shankar. The story span seems to be big with power-packed dialogues, while Ram’s characterization is a fully power-packed one. The one-liners in typical Hyderabadi slang appeal largely to the masses. The last fight sequence at a temple is the best part.

The teaser assures Double ISMART is going to be a double banger with Ram’s charismatic screen presence, lively performance, crazy action, top-notch visuals, and thumping score. Sam K Naidu and Gianni Gianneli crank the camera, while Mani Sharma provides the music.

The film produced grandly by Puri Connects will be released in all South Indian languages and Hindi. The teaser makes a lasting impression for sure.