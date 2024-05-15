x
Lahari Films & RB Studios Announced Sangeet Movie

Published on May 15, 2024 by ratnasri

Lahari Films & RB Studios Announced Sangeet Movie

Lahari Films and RB Studios are thrilled to announce the commencement of production for their much-anticipated film “Sangeet” with a grand traditional pooja ceremony Today. The script is given by Niharika Konidela and Camera Switch by Shourya. The movie’s first clap by SS Karthikeya. The event marked the beginning of what promises to be an emotional rollercoaster, as the team gathers to bring to life the captivating narrative penned by Writer & Director Saad Khan – of ‘Humble Politician Nograj’ fame.

“Sangeet” a tale of love, family, and the melodies of life, revolves around Samarth – portrayed by the talented Nikhil Vijayendra Simha – whose life takes an unexpected yet entertaining turn during his brother’s wedding festivities.

Nikhil is prolific as a social media influencer, and is being introduced by Lahari Films.

Teju Aswini joins the ensemble cast as Nikhil’s love interest.

Reflecting on the auspicious occasion, Nikhil Vijayendra Simha shared, “Embarking on this journey feels surreal. ‘Sangeet’ is a story close to my heart, and I am eager to delve into the intricacies of the protagonist’s emotions. I believe this film will resonate deeply with audiences, and I am honored to be a part of it, especially the team and the director Saad Khan.”

Teju Ashwini, who essays the role of Swara, expressed her excitement, saying, ‘Sangeet’ delves into the essence of relationships and celebrates the beauty of life’s melodies. I am thrilled to collaborate with such a talented team and excited to bring the character to life.”

Director Saad Khan, known for his distinct storytelling, shared his vision for “Sangeet,” stating, “With ‘Sangeet’, we aim to capture the behind-the-scenes madness a family goes through during a wedding. It’s wonderful to be working with Naveen, Chandru and Shravanthi as Producers who have already made a strong mark with their previous Telugu films, and it’s refreshing to see Producers trust artists to freely express their creativity.”

“Sangeet” is produced by Naveen Manoharan, Chandru Manoharan, and Shravanthi Naveen in association with Firstaction, a Rainshine company, headed by Executive Producer Maaz Khan. The film also stars NSD Teacher & Actor Vikram Shiva, Surya Ganapathy, and comedian Harsha Chemudu in a vivacious role.

As the production gears up, “Sangeet” promises to be genre bending, unpredictable yet thoroughly entertaining.

Banners: Lahari Films, RB Studios
Producers: Naveen Manoharan, Chandru Manoharan & Shravanthi Naveen in association with Firstaction, a Rainshine company.

Written & Directed by: Saad Khan

Starring: Nikhil Vijayendra Simha, Teju Ashwini, Vikram Shiva, Surya Ganapathy, Harsha Chemudu, Nishanth Sai.

Music Director: Kalyan Nayak

G. Manoharan & L. Balakrishna Presents
A Saad Khan Film
Produced by:
Naveen Manoharan, Chandru Manoharan & Shravanthi Naveen
Executive Producer:
Maaz Khan
Written by: Saad Khan & Siddhanth Sundar
Production companies:
Lahari Films, RB Studios and Firstaction Studios.
Marketing : PR Zone
PRO: LakshmiVenuGopal
Digital PR : Harish, Dinesh

