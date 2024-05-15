Telangana Theatres to be Shut

Summer is a season for films but 2024 has been a disappointing one for Tollywood. None of the notable films and films of stars were released. Tillu Square is the only hit film of summer and the film saved the exhibition industry to some extent. With no new releases, close to 70 percent of the screens are shut. The Telangana Exhibitors Association decided to close all the single screens in the state for ten days due to the lack of new releases. The theatres are expected to resume operations from May 31st as there are a bunch of new releases.

However the multiplexes will continue to operate in Telangana. Comedian Getup Srinu’s Raju Yadav is the only Telugu film releasing this Friday. Vishwak Sen’s Gangs of Godavari was scheduled for May 17th release but is pushed to May 31st. Karthikeya’s Bhaje Vayu Vegam, Sudheer Babu’s Harom Hara and Kajal’s Satyabhama are the other releases announced for May 31st. Several medium and small budget films are scheduled for release in June and July.