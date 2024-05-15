x
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Soniya Akula engagement
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump
Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style
Anjali in colorful mode
Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame
Rashi Singh Hot Looks
Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries
Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree
Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot
Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look
Telangana Theatres to be Shut

Published on May 15, 2024 by ratnasri

Telangana Theatres to be Shut

Summer is a season for films but 2024 has been a disappointing one for Tollywood. None of the notable films and films of stars were released. Tillu Square is the only hit film of summer and the film saved the exhibition industry to some extent. With no new releases, close to 70 percent of the screens are shut. The Telangana Exhibitors Association decided to close all the single screens in the state for ten days due to the lack of new releases. The theatres are expected to resume operations from May 31st as there are a bunch of new releases.

However the multiplexes will continue to operate in Telangana. Comedian Getup Srinu’s Raju Yadav is the only Telugu film releasing this Friday. Vishwak Sen’s Gangs of Godavari was scheduled for May 17th release but is pushed to May 31st. Karthikeya’s Bhaje Vayu Vegam, Sudheer Babu’s Harom Hara and Kajal’s Satyabhama are the other releases announced for May 31st. Several medium and small budget films are scheduled for release in June and July.

