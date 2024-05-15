x
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Soniya Akula engagement
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump
Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style
Anjali in colorful mode
Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame
Rashi Singh Hot Looks
Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries
Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree
Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot
Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look
Home > Movie News

VFX tensions for Kalki 2898 AD

Published on May 15, 2024 by ratnasri

Finally, A wrap for Pushpa 2: The Rule
Vikkatakavi Movie Press Meet
How YS Jagan turned Ministers into dummies!
OTT Players picking up Pay per View Deals
RGV’s Letter to AP Police before Arrest

Pan-Indian star Prabhas’ next release is Kalki 2898 AD and the film’s release was pushed from May due to various reasons. Nag Ashwin is a perfectionist and he spends ample time on the post-production work of his films. A bunch of VFX companies are working on the graphics of the film. Nag Ashwin is not convinced with the final output of the VFX work and the teams are re-working on the CG shots. There would be last minute tensions for the film considering the time and the release date.

Kalki 2898 AD is announced for June 27th release and the promotions will start from the first week of June. The entire shooting part is wrapped up. Considering the grand release in multiple languages, the content of Kalki 2898 AD should be ready in advance. Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani are the lead actors in this sci-fi thriller. Vyjayanthi Movies are the producers of this big-budget attempt.

