VFX tensions for Kalki 2898 AD

Pan-Indian star Prabhas’ next release is Kalki 2898 AD and the film’s release was pushed from May due to various reasons. Nag Ashwin is a perfectionist and he spends ample time on the post-production work of his films. A bunch of VFX companies are working on the graphics of the film. Nag Ashwin is not convinced with the final output of the VFX work and the teams are re-working on the CG shots. There would be last minute tensions for the film considering the time and the release date.

Kalki 2898 AD is announced for June 27th release and the promotions will start from the first week of June. The entire shooting part is wrapped up. Considering the grand release in multiple languages, the content of Kalki 2898 AD should be ready in advance. Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani are the lead actors in this sci-fi thriller. Vyjayanthi Movies are the producers of this big-budget attempt.