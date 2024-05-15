x
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Soniya Akula engagement
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump
Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style
Anjali in colorful mode
Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame
Rashi Singh Hot Looks
Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries
Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree
Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot
Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look
Movie News

2024 Second Half: Crucial for Tollywood

2024 Second Half: Crucial for Tollywood

2024 had good hit films for Tollywood but most of the stars missed the season. The summer season has been quite dull and pale. Most of the theatres are shut due to the lack of notable releases. The second half of 2024 is quite crucial for Telugu cinema as there are a lot of big-budget films lined up. Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, NTR’s Devara, Ram Charan’s Game Changer, Nani’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Pawan Kalyan’s OG, Balakrishna’s untitled film, Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel, Nani’s Robinhood and others will release. There are reports that the first part of Pawan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu too will release this year.

Almost all the top and young actors of Telugu cinema are testing their luck during the season. Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, Vijay’s GOAT, Suriya’s Kanguva, Rajinikanth’s Veittayan are the dubbed biggies that will release in the second half of the year. Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambara, Venkatesh’s next film and Prabhas’ Raja Saab are in the 2025 Sankranthi race. The second half of 2024 sounds quite exciting for film lovers and Telugu cinema is heading for the biggest bet.

Next Nani and Sujeeth film in Trouble? Previous VFX tensions for Kalki 2898 AD
