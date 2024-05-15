x
Home > Movie News

NBK all set to return back to Work

Published on May 15, 2024

NBK all set to return back to Work

Nandamuri Balakrishna has taken a brief break from work and he was completely focused on politics. He spent close to 40 days in Hindupur constituency and he completed voting in the region. The veteran actor returned back to Hyderabad today. After a small break, he will resume the shoot of NBK109 directed by Bobby. The schedules are planned perfectly and Balakrishna is keen to complete the shoot at the earliest. The makers are keen to release this untitled actioner during the Dasara holiday season.

Two major schedules of the film are wrapped up in Hyderabad and Ooty. Thaman is scoring the music and Urvashi Rautela, Chandini Chowdary will be playing other important roles. Bollywood actor Bobby Deol is the lead antagonist and Sithara Entertainments are the producers of this big-budget attempt. Balakrishna will soon work with Boyapati Srinu after he is done with the shoot of NBK109.

