Suriya and Karthi’s film for Vijay Deverakonda

Published on May 15, 2024 by

Suriya and Karthi’s film for Vijay Deverakonda

Young and talented director Rahul Sankrityan scored two hit films: Taxiwaala and Shyam Singha Roy. He worked on an interesting script for over two years and the film was announced officially. The film is a periodic drama set in the 18th century and Vijay Deverakonda will play the lead role in this untitled film. The shooting formalities will start this year and Mythri Movie Makers are on board to produce this interesting periodic film.

Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in a dual role and he will be seen in the roles of a father and son. Rahul penned the script and narrated it initially to Suriya and Karthi. The duo loved the script but the film did not materialize due to various reasons. Rahul made changes for the script and narrated it to Vijay Deverakonda and got his nod. The filming starts once Vijay Deverakonda is done with the shoot of Gautam Tinnanuri’s untitled action drama.

Next NBK all set to return back to Work Previous Akhila Priya gunman injured in the attack
