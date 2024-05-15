Akhila Priya gunman injured in the attack

TDP former minister Bhuma Akhila Priya’s gunman was injured in an attack by unidentified persons in Nandyal. The injured gunman was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

It is alleged that another senior TDP leader A V Subba Reddy’s men are behind the attack. Akhila Priya’s supporters attacked Subba Reddy during Yuva Galam padayatra by TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh in May last year. Akhila Priya was present when Subba Reddy was physically attacked by her supporters.

TDP chief intervened and warned both Akhila Priya and Subba Reddy to stop internal fighting. He told them to wait for the elections and did not want them to indulge in fighting against each other. He gave them serious warning to both the warring groups.

The attack on Akila Priya’s gunman is seen as a retaliation. However, Akhila Priya and her supporters allege that it was the handy work of ruling YSR Congress leaders.

The gunman was first hit by a car. When he fell on the road, some activists from the car came out holding sticks and other deadly weapons and attacked him. He ran away into Akhila Priya’s house with bleeding injuries.

Violent incidents are also reported in other places across the state even after the elections. Miscreants are moving in the vehicles targeting their rivals. The police have failed to check these attacks and ensure law and order is protected.

Violent incidents are reported in Tirupati and Palnadu districts also. The election commission had imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of IPC. The police teams are now moving around in the villages where violence broke out.