EC summons AP CS, DGP to Delhi

The election commission on Wednesday summoned Andhra Pradesh chief secretary and DGP to Delhi on the violence that took place in the state after the elections. Election observer Rammohan Misra visited several parts of the state on Tuesday and Wednesday and sent a report to the election commission.

Based on the report, the election commission had asked the chief secretary and the DGP to be present before the commission on Thursday and give an explanation. The commission is angry with the chief secretary and the DGP for not taking proper action to prevent the violence both on the day of polling and the next day.

Tirupati, Tadipatri and Karampudi have witnessed heavy violence after the polling. The ruling YSR Congress leaders attacked the TDP leaders and the candidate at Sri Padmavathi Mahila University. They used deadly weapons to attack the TDP leaders. A car was damaged and Chandragiri Assembly TDP candidate Pulavarthy Nani received bleeding injuries.

In Palnadu district, Karampudi in Macherla Assembly constituency, YSR Congress leader Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, and his men resorted to violence. They damaged the TDP office at Karampudi. They destroyed the furniture in the TDP office and attacked the TDP workers sitting in the office.

In Tadipatri of Anantapur district, MLA Ketireddy Pedda Reddy and his men resorted to violence. They attacked the TDP activist’s house at Chinthala Rayuni Palem and damaged the house. Senior police officials reached the spot and dispersed the mob.

A Circle Inspector and two constables were injured in the incident. The ruling YSR Congress activists have resorted to violence at several places in the state. The election commission took these incidents seriously and summoned the chief secretary and the DGP.