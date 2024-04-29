Exclusive: Prabhas to shake leg with three Beauties

Pan-indian star Prabhas has several big-budget projects lined up. He is shooting for Raja Saab, a full-length entertainer directed by Maruthi. The film is carrying good expectations and there are a lot of speculations going on about the film. But the makers are tight-lipped as Prabhas wants the announcements to flow only after the release of Kalki 2898 AD. Raja Saab will have three leading ladies: Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan and Riddhi Kumar. Prabhas will be shaking his leg with these three beauties in a song in the film.

Maruthi and his team have taken extra care and designed the song. The song is one of the expected highlights of the film. Prabhas too will be seen dancing to the fullest in the song. His fans have been waiting for vintage Prabhas from a long time and Maruthi worked on Raja Saab considering his fans. There are several more surprises in the film. Produced by People Media Factory, Raja Saab releases during Sankranthi 2025.