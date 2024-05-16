Love Me Trailer promises a good romantic horror

Love Me – If you dare, a never attempted romantic horror starring Ashish and Vaishnavi Chaitanya in lead roles impressed everyone with the teaser and chartbuster album. The movie is set to hit theaters globally on May 25th. The much awaited trailer unveiled today at a grand launch event.

The trailer begins by introducing the daredevil Arjun, portrayed by Ashish, and showcasing his adrenaline-pumping stunts. Arjun is always in search of thrills, as depicted when he ventures into an abandoned house with the intention of romancing the ghost, Divyavathi. The thrilling moments between Arjun and Divyavathi heighten expectations. Virupaksha fame Ravikrishna and Simran Choudhary were also seen in key roles.

Overall, the trailer’s fast-paced cut, coupled with spine-chilling moments, piques curiosity about the film, which promises to be a unique romantic horror entertainer. Oscar winning Musician MM Keeravaani scored the tunes. Blockbuster “Balagam” makers Harshith Reddy and Hanshitha Reddy are producing the film under “Dil Raju Productions” in association with Naga Mallidi. This romantic horror film is helmed by newcomer Arun Bhimavarapu. Shirish is presenting the film. The film releasing worldwide on May 25th.