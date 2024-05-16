x
Switch to: తెలుగు
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Soniya Akula engagement
Soniya Akula engagement
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump
Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump
Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style
Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style
Anjali in colorful mode
Anjali in colorful mode
Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet
Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Love Me Trailer promises a good romantic horror

Published on May 16, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Elon Musk, Chandrababu, YS Jagan, KA Paul and interesting chat in SC
image
Veteran Tollywood Lyricist is no More
image
Akhil Akkineni is Engaged
image
Exclusive Interview with Director Indraganti Mohan Krishna
image
Lengthy Runtime for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Love Me Trailer promises a good romantic horror

Love Me – If you dare, a never attempted romantic horror starring Ashish and Vaishnavi Chaitanya in lead roles impressed everyone with the teaser and chartbuster album. The movie is set to hit theaters globally on May 25th. The much awaited trailer unveiled today at a grand launch event.

The trailer begins by introducing the daredevil Arjun, portrayed by Ashish, and showcasing his adrenaline-pumping stunts. Arjun is always in search of thrills, as depicted when he ventures into an abandoned house with the intention of romancing the ghost, Divyavathi. The thrilling moments between Arjun and Divyavathi heighten expectations. Virupaksha fame Ravikrishna and Simran Choudhary were also seen in key roles.

Overall, the trailer’s fast-paced cut, coupled with spine-chilling moments, piques curiosity about the film, which promises to be a unique romantic horror entertainer. Oscar winning Musician MM Keeravaani scored the tunes. Blockbuster “Balagam” makers Harshith Reddy and Hanshitha Reddy are producing the film under “Dil Raju Productions” in association with Naga Mallidi. This romantic horror film is helmed by newcomer Arun Bhimavarapu. Shirish is presenting the film. The film releasing worldwide on May 25th.

Next Buzz: Vijay Deverakonda and Sai Pallavi to team up? Previous NDA will form govt in AP with 135 MLA seats, says Somireddy
else

TRENDING

image
Veteran Tollywood Lyricist is no More
image
Akhil Akkineni is Engaged
image
Lengthy Runtime for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Latest

image
Elon Musk, Chandrababu, YS Jagan, KA Paul and interesting chat in SC
image
Veteran Tollywood Lyricist is no More
image
Akhil Akkineni is Engaged
image
Exclusive Interview with Director Indraganti Mohan Krishna
image
Lengthy Runtime for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Most Read

image
Elon Musk, Chandrababu, YS Jagan, KA Paul and interesting chat in SC
image
Tribal student Shailaja’s death raises serious concerns
image
Sakshi’s Analysis of ‘Maha’ Election Results Ignores Pawan Kalyan’s Role

Related Articles

MoringaSeeds Health Benefits Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet Tips To Reduce Back Pain Soniya Akula engagement Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style Anjali in colorful mode Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree