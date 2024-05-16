x
Movie News

Buzz: Vijay Deverakonda and Sai Pallavi to team up?

Published on May 16, 2024 by

Buzz: Vijay Deverakonda and Sai Pallavi to team up?

Despite failures, young actor Vijay Deverakonda is in demand and he has been signing back-to-back films. The actor announced his next film to be directed by Ravi Kiran Kola and the filming starts soon. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers of this untitled film. As per the ongoing buzz, sensational actress Sai Pallavi is in talks to play the leading lady. Sai Pallavi is quite selective and she has rejected several films after Shyam Singha Roy. The actress is currently shooting for Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana and she allocated bulk dates for the role.

Sai Pallavi is yet to reveal her decision about Vijay Deverakonda’s film and things will be finalized soon. The entire script is locked and the pre-production work is going on. This untitled film is said to be a rural mass entertainer along with a cute love story. Vijay Deverakonda is currently shooting for Gawtam Tinnanuri’s actioner that will release soon. Vijay Deverakonda also announced a film to be directed by Rahul Sankrityan.

