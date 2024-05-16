x
Switch to: తెలుగు
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Soniya Akula engagement
Soniya Akula engagement
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump
Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump
Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style
Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style
Anjali in colorful mode
Anjali in colorful mode
Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet
Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
View all stories
Home > Politics

NDA will form govt in AP with 135 MLA seats, says Somireddy

Published on May 16, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Elon Musk, Chandrababu, YS Jagan, KA Paul and interesting chat in SC
image
Veteran Tollywood Lyricist is no More
image
Akhil Akkineni is Engaged
image
Exclusive Interview with Director Indraganti Mohan Krishna
image
Lengthy Runtime for Pushpa 2: The Rule

NDA will form govt in AP with 135 MLA seats, says Somireddy

Former minister and senior TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy asserted that the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP would form the next government in Andhra Pradesh. The alliance is winning with 135 Assembly seats, he said.

Speaking to media at the party office in Mangalagiri on Thursday, Chandramohan Reddy said that people have come out in large numbers to the polling stations on May 13. They have voted against the ruling YSR Congress, he said.

He took strong exception to the YSR Congress leaders’ threats in the state. He said that the YSR Congress leaders across the state were resorting to violence in the state. He said there was not a single state in the country where the election commission had summoned its chief secretary and DGP to give explanation on the post poll violence.

He said that the YSR Congress leaders were issuing warnings to the TDP leaders in the state. He said that they were saying that the TDP leaders can’t live in the state after June 4. He said that the NDA is coming to power and not the YSR Congress. People have voted for the NDA alliance and not the YSR Congress, he asserted.

He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy’s mother Vijayamma and his two sisters, Sharmila and Suneetha have voted against the YSR Congress. They have made an appeal to the people to vote against the YSR Congress. When his own family members rejected Jagan Mohan Reddy, why would others support him, Chandramohan Reddy asked.

The TDP senior leader appealed to his party leaders to remain silent till the ballot boxes are opened on June 4. He also sought to advise the TDP leaders and sympathisers not to get provoked by the YSR Congress leaders.

Next Love Me Trailer promises a good romantic horror Previous Chiranjeevi, Prabhas and Allu Arjun on the same stage
else

TRENDING

image
Veteran Tollywood Lyricist is no More
image
Akhil Akkineni is Engaged
image
Lengthy Runtime for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Latest

image
Elon Musk, Chandrababu, YS Jagan, KA Paul and interesting chat in SC
image
Veteran Tollywood Lyricist is no More
image
Akhil Akkineni is Engaged
image
Exclusive Interview with Director Indraganti Mohan Krishna
image
Lengthy Runtime for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Most Read

image
Elon Musk, Chandrababu, YS Jagan, KA Paul and interesting chat in SC
image
Tribal student Shailaja’s death raises serious concerns
image
Sakshi’s Analysis of ‘Maha’ Election Results Ignores Pawan Kalyan’s Role

Related Articles

MoringaSeeds Health Benefits Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet Tips To Reduce Back Pain Soniya Akula engagement Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style Anjali in colorful mode Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree