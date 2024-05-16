NDA will form govt in AP with 135 MLA seats, says Somireddy

Former minister and senior TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy asserted that the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP would form the next government in Andhra Pradesh. The alliance is winning with 135 Assembly seats, he said.

Speaking to media at the party office in Mangalagiri on Thursday, Chandramohan Reddy said that people have come out in large numbers to the polling stations on May 13. They have voted against the ruling YSR Congress, he said.

He took strong exception to the YSR Congress leaders’ threats in the state. He said that the YSR Congress leaders across the state were resorting to violence in the state. He said there was not a single state in the country where the election commission had summoned its chief secretary and DGP to give explanation on the post poll violence.

He said that the YSR Congress leaders were issuing warnings to the TDP leaders in the state. He said that they were saying that the TDP leaders can’t live in the state after June 4. He said that the NDA is coming to power and not the YSR Congress. People have voted for the NDA alliance and not the YSR Congress, he asserted.

He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy’s mother Vijayamma and his two sisters, Sharmila and Suneetha have voted against the YSR Congress. They have made an appeal to the people to vote against the YSR Congress. When his own family members rejected Jagan Mohan Reddy, why would others support him, Chandramohan Reddy asked.

The TDP senior leader appealed to his party leaders to remain silent till the ballot boxes are opened on June 4. He also sought to advise the TDP leaders and sympathisers not to get provoked by the YSR Congress leaders.