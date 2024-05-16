x
Chiranjeevi, Prabhas and Allu Arjun on the same stage

Chiranjeevi, Prabhas and Allu Arjun on the same stage

Tollywood directors got united to celebrate Dasari Narayana Rao’s birth anniversary as Directors Day on May 4th. After all the arrangements are done, the event was cancelled in the last minute due to the Election code. The event is now planned in a grand manner and it will take place in LB Stadium on May 19th. As per the update, Megastar Chiranjeevi, Rebelstar Prabhas and Icon Star Allu Arjun will attend the event. This is the first time the trio is sharing a stage together.

It would be a feast for the audience and fans. Grand arrangements are done. Chiranjeevi is recently back from New Delhi after receiving Padma Vibhushan and he will soon resume the shoot of Vishwambara. Allu Arjun is shooting for Pushpa: The Rule and the film releases on August 15th. Prabhas is done with the shoot of Kalki 2898 AD and the film is announced for June 27th release.

