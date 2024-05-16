Kiara Advani signs Yash’s Toxic

Bollywood beauty Kiara Advani is busy with a lot of Hindi films and she is also picking up South Indian biggies. After romancing Ram Charan in his upcoming film Game Changer, the actress signed one more South film. Kiara Advani is confirmed as the leading lady in Yash’s upcoming film Toxic and the shoot commences very soon. Geethu Mohandas will produce this massive actioner that is based on Goan mafia. KVN Productions are on board to bankroll the film along with Yash. The film is also announced for summer 2025 release.

This is the next film after KGF: Chapter 2 for Yash and the film is high on expectations. Kiara Advani loved her role and signed the project. There are ongoing speculations that Nayanthara has been roped in to essay the role of Yash’s sister in the film. More details will be announced by the makers before they head for the shoot.