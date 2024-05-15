Varla Ramaiah complains to Governor against YSR Congress

TDP politburo member and senior leader Varla Ramaiah on Wednesday led a delegation to Governor Justice S Abdula Nazeer and complained to him against the ruling YSR Congress. He alleged that the YSR Congress leaders in the state have resorted to violence across the state even after the elections.

He alleged that the YSR Congress leaders were targeting the TDP leaders and their supporters. The YSR Congress leaders resorted to violence in Tirupati, Tadipatri and Palnadu regions, he said. He wanted the Governor to intervene and ensure that the violence is stopped and those who are responsible for the violence are arrested.

Later, speaking to the media, Ramaiah said that they have given evidence to the Governor on the violence. He said he had never seen any political party resorting to violence even after the elections. Violent incidents were reported in Macherla, Narasaraopet, Chandragiri, Tadipatri and other places, he said.

He said that the election commission also took serious note of the violence happening in the state. The election commission had summoned chief secretary K S Jawahar Reddy and DGP Harish Kumar Gupta to the Delhi office. The election commission had asked the chief secretary and the DGP to be present in person and give explanation on the violence that happened in the state, he said.

Ramaiah said that chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy understood that people had rejected him on May 13. People across the state have voted for the TDP and it was all visible during the polling, he said.

Due to fear of defeat, the YSR Congress leaders have resorted to violence across the state, Ramaiah said.