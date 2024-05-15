x
NTR's Devara Fear Song Loading

NTR's Devara Fear Song Loading

Young Tiger NTR has taken a break from his busy schedules and he is currently holidaying abroad with his family. The actor will ring his birthday abroad on May 20th. Marking the occasion, the first single from his upcoming movie Devara will be out. The makers made an official announcement for the same and the first single ‘Fear Song’ will be out on May 19th. The time will be updated soon. Rockstar Anirudh who is in terrific form is the music composer for Devara. The actioner will have two installments and the first one will be out on October 10th.

Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady and NTR Arts, Yuvasudha Arts are the producers. NTR will resume the shoot of Devara in June and the shoot will be completed by the end of July. NTR is also shooting for War 2 along with Hrithik Roshan and the film releases next year. NTR signed his next film in the direction of Prashanth Neel and the filming starts later this year.

