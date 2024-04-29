x
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits
Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree
Huma Qureshi Desi Girl Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Beauty Secrets
Malavika Mohanan Hot Look
Anupama Parameswaran Kaadhal Mugam
Janhvi Kapoor Looking Cool In Pink Saree
Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree
Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look
Mahima Makwana Stunning Look
Hansika Motwani New Stylish Look
Eesha Rebba Shines In Yellow Saree
Bael Juice Health Benefits
Pooja Hegde demanding big Remuneration in Telugu

Pooja Hegde demanding big Remuneration in Telugu

Pooja Hegde was once the top actress in Telugu and she worked with almost all the stars of Telugu cinema. A series of flops left her back in the race and Pooja Hegde is aiming a strong comeback. Though she has enough work in Hindi, they are not prominent films except one flick. Pooja Hegde was approached for a couple of Telugu films recently but the quoted remuneration shocked the filmmakers. Pooja Hegde is demanding Rs 5 crore per film which is huge considering her craze.

With other top actresses hiking their fee, Pooja Hegde too is demanding big. She lost a couple of projects because of the big quote. She is in talks for Naga Chaitanya’s next film to be directed by Karthik Varma Dandu. The makers are negotiating with the actress. Pooja Hegde was charging Rs 3 crores till Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. She walked out of Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram.

