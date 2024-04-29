Pooja Hegde demanding big Remuneration in Telugu

Pooja Hegde was once the top actress in Telugu and she worked with almost all the stars of Telugu cinema. A series of flops left her back in the race and Pooja Hegde is aiming a strong comeback. Though she has enough work in Hindi, they are not prominent films except one flick. Pooja Hegde was approached for a couple of Telugu films recently but the quoted remuneration shocked the filmmakers. Pooja Hegde is demanding Rs 5 crore per film which is huge considering her craze.

With other top actresses hiking their fee, Pooja Hegde too is demanding big. She lost a couple of projects because of the big quote. She is in talks for Naga Chaitanya’s next film to be directed by Karthik Varma Dandu. The makers are negotiating with the actress. Pooja Hegde was charging Rs 3 crores till Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. She walked out of Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram.