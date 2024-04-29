x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits
Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits
Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree
Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree
Huma Qureshi Desi Girl Look
Huma Qureshi Desi Girl Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Beauty Secrets
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Beauty Secrets
Malavika Mohanan Hot Look
Malavika Mohanan Hot Look
Anupama Parameswaran Kaadhal Mugam
Anupama Parameswaran Kaadhal Mugam
Janhvi Kapoor Looking Cool In Pink Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Looking Cool In Pink Saree
Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree
Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree
Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look
Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look
Mahima Makwana Stunning Look
Mahima Makwana Stunning Look
Hansika Motwani New Stylish Look
Hansika Motwani New Stylish Look
Eesha Rebba Shines In Yellow Saree
Eesha Rebba Shines In Yellow Saree
Bael Juice Health Benefits
Bael Juice Health Benefits
View all stories
Home > Movie News

70 percent theatres shut in Andhra Pradesh

Published on April 29, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8 shocker: Yashmi Gowda Eliminated
image
Game Changer Teaser : High Voltage Political Action Feast
image
Producer Ram Talluri Talks About Pawan Kalyan
image
Manchu Vishnu announced reward to catch Leak Source
image
Varun Dhawan Recalls Samantha Collapsing during Shoot

70 percent theatres shut in Andhra Pradesh

Summer 2024 for Telugu cinema has been extremely dull and dry. With no notable releases and films around, the audience are not much interested to watch films in theatres. The severe heatwave too is impacting the footfalls. In Andhra Pradesh, the political fever has taken the major seat and a section would not turn up to watch films till the completion of Assembly and Parliament elections in the state. Even the summer heat reached extremes in Hyderabad and Telangana which is impacting the film collections.

The IPL fever too has taken the footfalls to the minimum for the evening and the night shows. Between so many challenges, the exhibitors have been struggling to survive. Close to 70 percent of the theatres in Andhra Pradesh are shut. With low footfalls, the exhibitors have been canceling the shows. May too has no notable releases and the dry season for Tollywood will continue. The industry is expected to get back to track post elections and the IPL season too will get completed by the third week of May. The exhibitors of Telugu cinema will have to struggle for a month.

Next YSRCP’s days are numbered, says Naidu Previous Pooja Hegde demanding big Remuneration in Telugu
else

TRENDING

image
Game Changer Teaser : High Voltage Political Action Feast
image
Manchu Vishnu announced reward to catch Leak Source
image
Varun Dhawan Recalls Samantha Collapsing during Shoot

Latest

image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8 shocker: Yashmi Gowda Eliminated
image
Game Changer Teaser : High Voltage Political Action Feast
image
Producer Ram Talluri Talks About Pawan Kalyan
image
Manchu Vishnu announced reward to catch Leak Source
image
Varun Dhawan Recalls Samantha Collapsing during Shoot

Most Read

image
Praja Vijayotsavalu from Nov 14
image
Spiritual speaker Chaganti gets Cabinet rank post
image
Jana Sena Party Leaders Secure Important Positions in Andhra Pradesh Government Bodies

Related Articles

Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions Aditi Shankar Flowery Look Neha Shetty Glares In Grey Pooja Hegde Stylish Look Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look AlluArjun Favorite time With Family Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree Huma Qureshi Desi Girl Look Meenaakshi Chaudhary Beauty Secrets Malavika Mohanan Hot Look Anupama Parameswaran Kaadhal Mugam Janhvi Kapoor Looking Cool In Pink Saree Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look Mahima Makwana Stunning Look Hansika Motwani New Stylish Look Eesha Rebba Shines In Yellow Saree Bael Juice Health Benefits