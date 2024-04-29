70 percent theatres shut in Andhra Pradesh

Summer 2024 for Telugu cinema has been extremely dull and dry. With no notable releases and films around, the audience are not much interested to watch films in theatres. The severe heatwave too is impacting the footfalls. In Andhra Pradesh, the political fever has taken the major seat and a section would not turn up to watch films till the completion of Assembly and Parliament elections in the state. Even the summer heat reached extremes in Hyderabad and Telangana which is impacting the film collections.

The IPL fever too has taken the footfalls to the minimum for the evening and the night shows. Between so many challenges, the exhibitors have been struggling to survive. Close to 70 percent of the theatres in Andhra Pradesh are shut. With low footfalls, the exhibitors have been canceling the shows. May too has no notable releases and the dry season for Tollywood will continue. The industry is expected to get back to track post elections and the IPL season too will get completed by the third week of May. The exhibitors of Telugu cinema will have to struggle for a month.