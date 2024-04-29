YSRCP’s days are numbered, says Naidu

TDP president and former chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Monday made it clear that the days of the YSRCP are numbered.

Addressing an enormous public gathering at Done in Nandyal district during Praja Galam, Chandrababu Naidu asked whether there is any Chief Minister in the country who did not go to the Secretariat during the entire five-year tenure. Did Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, build any project in the State in these five years and provide a single job to anyone, the former chief minister questioned.

In a rather sarcastic way, Chandrababu told the gathering that the people should apply colours to Jagan before sending him home like how he applied colours of his party to the government buildings with public funds. The TDP supremo expressed apprehensions that attempts are being made by this Government to grab the people’s lands through the Land Titling Act.

This Chief Minister simply mortgaged the people’s health by not clearing the Rs 1,500 cr dues to the hospitals pending under the Aarogyasri scheme, he said. Chandrababu predicted that the Chief Minister, known for spreading cooked up stories and Minister for Finance, Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, who is popular for circulating falsehood, will soon go into political reclusion.

Mr Buggana does not go to the Secretariat nor is he present at Done but always stays in New Delhi seeking loans for the State, Chandrababu remarked. “If I come back to power I am promising you all that the power tariff will never be revised and there will be no power-cuts. Also, I am assuring you all that a better Pay Revision Commission (PRC) will be declared for the government employees,” Chandrababu announced.

Promising to come to the rescue of minorities who are deceived by this Government, Chandrababu Naidu also said that he will totally resolve the drinking water crisis by taking steps to supply Handri-Neeva water to Done. The TDP supremo stated that these elections are a battle between his vision and hatred being followed by Jagan.

The YSRCP leaders are completely destroying all the systems with their arrogance and development, Chandrababu said and called upon the people to chase such leaders who ruined their lives. Under the false impression that power is permanent, these ruling party leaders are even trying to illegally grab the lands of innocent people by taking the law into their hands, he added.

Buggana must realise the fact that ruling means not going for debts nor narrating cock and bull stories, he remarked and stated that instead of strengthening the financial system this Government has mortgaged even the State Secretariat. Expressing concern that the lives of all the people in the State got totally decrepit in these five years, the TDP supremo asked whether any sector has improved under the YSRCP rule.

He pointed out that when he was the chief minister he provided a 90 per cent subsidy on drip irrigation and asked whether any such kind of subsidy is being given. All sections of people are the sufferers from the steep price hike and everyone is now getting scared of visiting even retail shops to buy essentials. Chandrababu also reiterated his commitment to provide 20 lakh jobs to the youth in the coming five years and said that if the lives of the youth should be progressed well it is possible only if the National democratic Alliance (NDA) comes to power in the State and at the Centre.

Chandrababu Naidu also promised to personally take responsibility to do justice to all the five crore people of the State and pointed out that Jagan has already expressed his inability to do anything to anyone. The TDP supremo promised to complete all the pending projects in the region once he is back in power.