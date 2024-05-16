TFPC issues statement on Telangana theatres Closure

Several single screen owners of Telangana closed their theatres considering the poor footfalls and no notable releases around. The news told that the single screen theatres will remain shut for the next 10-15 days. Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, Telangana State Film Chamber of Commerce and Telugu Film Producers Council issued a joint statement condemning the news that one of the Associations has takena decision to close theatres.

“We reiterate that no Group of Cinema Theatre Owners r any other Association from both Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has given any kind of notice to Apex Bodies regarding the closure of Cinema Theatres. Therefore, the news being spread that Theatres Bundh is fake. It is only few Theatre Owners who have closed the theatres due to less revenue which is their individual decision. In this connection, it is once again clarified to one and all that the above mentioned Apex Bodies, i.e Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, Telangana State Film Chamber of Commerce and Telugu Film Producers Council are in now way connected in regards to the above mentioned closure of Cinema Theatres in both Telugu states. Our organization always work for the betterment of Telugu Film Industry at large” told the official statement of TFPC.