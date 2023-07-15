Its a wrap for Vijay Deverakonda’s Kushi

Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen in Kushi, a romantic entertainer that is directed by Shiva Nirvana. Samantha is the leading lady in this roamntic entertainer and the shooting portions of the film are wrapped up today. The makers made an announcement about the same. Samantha recently completed shooting for her portions of the film. The film is aimed for release on September 1st release. The post-production work is happening at a fast pace.

Both the released songs are chartbusters. Hesham Abdul Wahab scored the music. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha have to bounce back with Kushi and they are quite confident on the film. Vijay Deverakonda recently commenced the shoot of Gowtam Tinnanuri’s action drama. Samantha will be on a break from work for a while.