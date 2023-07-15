Sitara Ghattamaneni about making her career in Films

Sitara Ghattamaneni along with her mother Namrata attended her first ever media interaction after she has promoted a jewelry brand. Sitara Ghattamaneni has been endorsing several brands along with her dad Mahesh Babu. Sitara Ghattamaneni is also a Superstar on social media circles and the videos of the star kid dancing went viral several times. Tollywood media questioned about Sitara Ghattamaneni making her career in films.

An excited Sitara confidently told yes. She said that she would make her career in films. Namrata soon responded saying “Me and Mahesh never forced our kids to do things that they are not interested in. I welcome Sitara’s decision”. Mahesh Babu is one of the highest paid actors of Telugu cinema and he is endorsing, promoting several international brands and is earning big.