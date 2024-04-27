Non-holiday release for Kalki 2898 AD

The whole nation has been waiting for the release date of Kalki 2898 AD and the makers will make an official announcement this evening. Kalki 2898 AD will hit the screens on June 27th. The film will not have any advantage of the holiday season and Kalki 2898 AD is releasing during a non-holiday season. The film has to do extremely well with some exceptional word of mouth to recover the big theatrical investments. Ashwini Dutt has been quoting big for the theatrical rights but the entire film is being released on an advance basis and it would be fully refundable.

Kalki 2898 AD was initially aimed for May 9th release but the delay in the post-production work pushed the release. Prabhas asked the team to release Kalki 2898 AD in July. Nag Ashwin too wanted ample time to work on the VFX work and the sound design. Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani are the lead actors in this sci-fi entertainer. The film is carrying huge expectations. Santosh Narayanan is scoring the music and Vyjayanthi Movies are the producers.