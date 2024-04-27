Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab heading for Re-release

Vakeel Saab is one of the biggest hits in the career of Pawan Kalyan. The film did very well despite the coronavirus pandemic. Now the makers of Vakeel Saab are re-releasing the film on May 1st. The advance bookings for the film are open. May 1st is a national holiday and the makers are quite confident that the film will post decent numbers on the re-release. Vakeel Saab is the remake of Hindi film Pink and it is directed by Sriram Venu. Pawan Kalyan, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali played the lead roles and Dil Raju produced the film.