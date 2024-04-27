Leaked: Ranbir and Sai Pallavi from Ramayana

Bollywood Superstar Ranbir Kapoor is essaying the role of Lord Rama in Ramayana, a mythological drama directed by Nitesh Tiwari. After extensive pre-production work, the filming started in Mumbai and Sai Pallavi is the leading lady. The pictures of Ranbir and Sai Pallavi as Rama and Sita from the sets are leaked and they are being circulated widely. Ranbir and Sai Pallavi looked perfect in traditional attire. The team should have taken enough care on the sets. A video of Ranbir Kapoor was leaked last month and this is the second time such incident happened on the sets of Ramayana

Yash plays Ravana in Ramayana and he is co-producing the film along with Namit Malhotra. A major budget will be spent on the VFX work of the film. The first part of Ramayana will be released next year. Ranbir Kapoor is completely focused on the film and Sunny Deol will be seen as Lord Hanuman in this mythological drama.