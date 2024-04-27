How Suhas missed Allu Arjun’s Pushpa?

Suhas proved his mettle as a comedian and then he started taking up lead roles. Color Photo is a major breakthrough for the actor and he is picking up interesting films. His next film is Prasanna Vadhanam, an interesting attempt directed by Arjun, a protege of Sukumar. The grand pre-release event of the film took place last night and Sukumar attended the event as a special guest. He lauded the work of Arjun and his contribution to his previous films. He also appreciated Suhas calling him the next Nani of Telugu cinema.

“Allu Arjun likes Suhas so much. We have discussed about casting Suhas for the role of Keshava that was played by Jagadish. But we came to know that Suhas is doing lead roles and he is busy with many films and we did not approach Suhas for the role” told Sukumar. Though Suhas missed an opportunity in Pushpa, he is busy with several interesting films in Telugu cinema.