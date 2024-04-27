x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Eesha Rebba Shines In Yellow Saree
Eesha Rebba Shines In Yellow Saree
Bael Juice Health Benefits
Bael Juice Health Benefits
Ketika Sharma Hot Warrior Look
Ketika Sharma Hot Warrior Look
Vedhika Hot Curves
Vedhika Hot Curves
Shraddha Das Beautiful Look In Orange
Shraddha Das Beautiful Look In Orange
Samantha And Varun Dhawan’s Citadel Promotions
Samantha And Varun Dhawan’s Citadel Promotions
Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits
Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits
Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe
Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe
Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump
Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump
Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style
Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style
Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look
Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look
Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look
Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot
Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White
Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses
Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses
Raashii Khanna Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Raashii Khanna Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits
Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits
Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics
Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics
Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves
Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves
Alanna Panday slays as angel
Alanna Panday slays as angel
View all stories
Home > Movie News

How Suhas missed Allu Arjun’s Pushpa?

Published on April 27, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Madhavi Reddy creates hulchul in Kadapa
image
AP Government Launches Tough New Law Against Land Grabbing
image
Bigg Boss Telugu: Gangavva Reveals Truth
image
Three renowned music composers working for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life Teaser is Wow

How Suhas missed Allu Arjun’s Pushpa?

Suhas proved his mettle as a comedian and then he started taking up lead roles. Color Photo is a major breakthrough for the actor and he is picking up interesting films. His next film is Prasanna Vadhanam, an interesting attempt directed by Arjun, a protege of Sukumar. The grand pre-release event of the film took place last night and Sukumar attended the event as a special guest. He lauded the work of Arjun and his contribution to his previous films. He also appreciated Suhas calling him the next Nani of Telugu cinema.

“Allu Arjun likes Suhas so much. We have discussed about casting Suhas for the role of Keshava that was played by Jagadish. But we came to know that Suhas is doing lead roles and he is busy with many films and we did not approach Suhas for the role” told Sukumar. Though Suhas missed an opportunity in Pushpa, he is busy with several interesting films in Telugu cinema.

Next Family Star receives a severe backlash on OTT Previous Leaked: Ranbir and Sai Pallavi from Ramayana
else

TRENDING

image
Three renowned music composers working for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life Teaser is Wow
image
Ghaati First Look: Anushka’s Ruthless Avatar

Latest

image
Madhavi Reddy creates hulchul in Kadapa
image
AP Government Launches Tough New Law Against Land Grabbing
image
Bigg Boss Telugu: Gangavva Reveals Truth
image
Three renowned music composers working for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life Teaser is Wow

Most Read

image
Madhavi Reddy creates hulchul in Kadapa
image
AP Government Launches Tough New Law Against Land Grabbing
image
Manda Krishna Faces Severe Backlash for Intervening in Pawan – Anitha Dispute

Related Articles

Eesha Rebba Shines In Yellow Saree Bael Juice Health Benefits Ketika Sharma Hot Warrior Look Vedhika Hot Curves Shraddha Das Beautiful Look In Orange Samantha And Varun Dhawan’s Citadel Promotions Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses Raashii Khanna Gorgeous In Pink Saree Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves Alanna Panday slays as angel