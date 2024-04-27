Family Star receives a severe backlash on OTT

Vijay Deverakonda and Parasuram’s family drama Family Star is a massive debacle in theatres. The film is out on Amazon Prime within three weeks of its theatrical release. The film is getting trolled and is receiving a severe backlash after the OTT release. Parasuram is slammed for his poor work. Some of the videos from Family Star are posted across social media to explain about the clinched and poor writing of Parasuram. Even Vijay Deverakonda was targeted for his poor script selection. Some of the netizens lauded the work of Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur.

Dil Raju who promoted the film before the release too was trolled for producing a film like Family Star. Vijay Deverakonda is shooting for Gowtam Tinnanuri’s action drama and the film is expected to release in two parts. Sithara Entertainments are the producers. Dil Raju is keen to work with Vijay Deverakonda once again and the film will be announced officially soon.