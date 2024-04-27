x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Janhvi Kapoor Looking Cool In Pink Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Looking Cool In Pink Saree
Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree
Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree
Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look
Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look
Mahima Makwana Stunning Look
Mahima Makwana Stunning Look
Hansika Motwani New Stylish Look
Hansika Motwani New Stylish Look
Eesha Rebba Shines In Yellow Saree
Eesha Rebba Shines In Yellow Saree
Bael Juice Health Benefits
Bael Juice Health Benefits
Ketika Sharma Hot Warrior Look
Ketika Sharma Hot Warrior Look
Vedhika Hot Curves
Vedhika Hot Curves
Shraddha Das Beautiful Look In Orange
Shraddha Das Beautiful Look In Orange
Samantha And Varun Dhawan’s Citadel Promotions
Samantha And Varun Dhawan’s Citadel Promotions
Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits
Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits
Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe
Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe
Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump
Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump
Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style
Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style
Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look
Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look
Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look
Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot
Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White
Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses
Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Vidya Balan about her Smoking Addiction

Published on April 27, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Kanguva Pre Release Event
image
Dhoom Dhaam Grand USA Premieres Today
image
KTR Ready to Go to Jail
image
Madhavi Reddy creates hulchul in Kadapa
image
AP Government Launches Tough New Law Against Land Grabbing

Vidya Balan about her Smoking Addiction

After starring in the successful film ‘The Dirty Picture’ in 2011, actress Vidya Balan developed a smoking addiction. She also admitted to having a fondness for the smell of smoke, but would only indulge in smoking if it didn’t harm her health. In a recent interview, Balan reflected on her experience working on the film, where she played the role of Silk Smitha, a South Indian actor from the 1980s. She explained that she couldn’t fake smoking for the character, as it was essential to portray Silk Smitha authentically. Balan confessed to smoking 2-3 cigarettes a day following the film’s release.

To truly embody the character, Balan revealed that she had smoked before the film’s shooting. Although she knew how to smoke, she hadn’t actually smoked regularly. However, she believed that as an actor, it was crucial not to fake it and overcome her hesitation, as there is a certain perception about women who smoke. When asked if she still smokes, Balan replied, “No. I don’t think I should say this on camera, but I enjoy smoking.”

“If causing harm to you were to be necessary, I would willingly do it. The scent of smoke brings me immense pleasure. Even during my college days, I would purposefully position myself next to individuals who were smoking at bus stops” told the actress. When questioned about the impact of portraying Silk Smitha on her personal growth, Vidya Balan responded, “The movie set me free. I began to be labeled as ‘attractive’ after that film, and I realized that being sexy has no correlation with one’s body size. This realization truly liberated me.

Next Finally, Sai Dharam Tej signs his Next Previous Family Star receives a severe backlash on OTT
else

TRENDING

image
Dhoom Dhaam Grand USA Premieres Today
image
Three renowned music composers working for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life Teaser is Wow

Latest

image
Kanguva Pre Release Event
image
Dhoom Dhaam Grand USA Premieres Today
image
KTR Ready to Go to Jail
image
Madhavi Reddy creates hulchul in Kadapa
image
AP Government Launches Tough New Law Against Land Grabbing

Most Read

image
KTR Ready to Go to Jail
image
Madhavi Reddy creates hulchul in Kadapa
image
AP Government Launches Tough New Law Against Land Grabbing

Related Articles

Janhvi Kapoor Looking Cool In Pink Saree Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look Mahima Makwana Stunning Look Hansika Motwani New Stylish Look Eesha Rebba Shines In Yellow Saree Bael Juice Health Benefits Ketika Sharma Hot Warrior Look Vedhika Hot Curves Shraddha Das Beautiful Look In Orange Samantha And Varun Dhawan’s Citadel Promotions Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses