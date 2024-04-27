Vidya Balan about her Smoking Addiction

After starring in the successful film ‘The Dirty Picture’ in 2011, actress Vidya Balan developed a smoking addiction. She also admitted to having a fondness for the smell of smoke, but would only indulge in smoking if it didn’t harm her health. In a recent interview, Balan reflected on her experience working on the film, where she played the role of Silk Smitha, a South Indian actor from the 1980s. She explained that she couldn’t fake smoking for the character, as it was essential to portray Silk Smitha authentically. Balan confessed to smoking 2-3 cigarettes a day following the film’s release.

To truly embody the character, Balan revealed that she had smoked before the film’s shooting. Although she knew how to smoke, she hadn’t actually smoked regularly. However, she believed that as an actor, it was crucial not to fake it and overcome her hesitation, as there is a certain perception about women who smoke. When asked if she still smokes, Balan replied, “No. I don’t think I should say this on camera, but I enjoy smoking.”

“If causing harm to you were to be necessary, I would willingly do it. The scent of smoke brings me immense pleasure. Even during my college days, I would purposefully position myself next to individuals who were smoking at bus stops” told the actress. When questioned about the impact of portraying Silk Smitha on her personal growth, Vidya Balan responded, “The movie set me free. I began to be labeled as ‘attractive’ after that film, and I realized that being sexy has no correlation with one’s body size. This realization truly liberated me.