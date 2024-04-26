x
Home > Politics

Naidu dubs Jagan as R’Seema traitor

Published on April 26, 2024

Naidu dubs Jagan as R’Seema traitor

Terming Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, as the traitor of Rayalaseema, TDP president and former chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, said that Jagan is the chief of thugs.

Addressing a largely attended Praja Galam public meeting at Railway Koduru in Annamayya district, Chandrababu Naidu held Jagan responsible for the deaths in the washing away of Annamayya project gates. What did Jagan achieve in these five years except rising prices heavily and imposing various taxes on the people to squeeze them, he asked.

Abandoning the Handri-Neeva, Galeru-Nagari projects in the lurch, Jagan simply cheated the people in this region, Chandrababu remarked. This psycho plays some drama or the other when the elections are round the corner, the TDP supremo said and added that now he is again coming before the people with a drama of sympathy.

Demanding proper reply from Jagan for the questions being raised by his own sisters, Dr Sunitha and Sharmila, on the murder of his own paternal uncle, YS VIvekananda Reddy, Chandrababu said that this Chief Minister is blindly defending the murderer and is trying to convert his domestic issue as a State-level serious problem.

Chandrababu Naidu promised to encourage horticulture by reviving the subsidies and said that food processing units will be set up across the State. The former chief minister also assured the people to review the reorganisation of districts in accordance with the wishes of the common man.

Elated at the massive turnout for his Praja Galam, Chandrababu felt that this clearly indicates the crushing of Jagan by the voters in these elections. Pointing out that he and the BJP candidate from Rajampet, Kiran Kumar Reddy, too were the chief ministers of the State, Chandrababu asked whether they had ever moved behind curtains like how Jagan is moving amidst public now.

Probably Andhra Pradesh had created a record of sorts with the largest number of revision of power tariff during Jagan’s rule, he said and stated that the prices of all the commodities are the highest in the State. Jagan is now making every effort to purchase votes with the money that he had looted through sand and mining mafia, he said.

Chandrababu Naidu promised to bring to book the red sanders smugglers immediately after coming back to power and also check the sand mafia activities in the region. The former chief minister promised to complete all the pending projects in the region.

