NRIs from AP take pledge to create 1 lakh jobs for youth if TDP is back in power

Over 25 lakh Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) hailing from Andhra Pradesh on Friday extended their strong support to TDP president and former chief Minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

They are all of the opinion that the vision and progressive policies of Chandrababu Naidu, from the 90s only have provided them with their current wealth and well-being. As a gesture to thank Chandrababu, these NRIs spread over 120 countries with 76 regional operating bodies, have decided to participate directly and indirectly in large numbers in this election in his support, an NRI wing declared on Friday.

In addition to calling all influential members of society to convince them of the need to bring him back to power, these NRI felt that the reputation of the State has taken a beating in the expatriate community due to the policies of the current Government. As part of their mission, the TDP NRI wing on Friday kicked off a campaign to gather the views of the people directly besides flagging off vehicles for campaigning.

They have decided to campaign in separate groups along with their respective MLA candidates. And as part of this, they took a pledge to create one lakh high quality international jobs for the youth in the State, for which they need a favourable government investing in world-class training facilities.

“The world is wide open with opportunities coming up in Europe, Japan, Australia, Canada and the United States. These opportunities are expanding into almost every field, they said. In the past, it almost always was for IT and manual trades.

Ravikumar Vemuru, a retired physician from the US, said that in order to reach the maximum number of beneficiaries, they will be opening an NRI cell in each Assembly segment. The TDP NRI wing has more than 4000 entrepreneurs and they themselves can create over one lakh jobs provided they have a supporting government in place in the State, he felt.

Raavi Radhakrishna, an entrepreneur from Saudi Arabia, emphasised the need to have the TDP government be back for the youth to get proper benefits. He had mentioned that the NRI TDP wing has already been running an empowerment center at the TDP central office through which they had facilitated international employment for 200 persons in the US, of whom majority are from hotel management and teaching professions.

One can easily make Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh a month in Europe and the US with proper preparation, he said adding that in addition to these jobs, they will be helping people with their education as well.

Mallik Medarametla, another IT entrepreneur from Atlanta stated that the youth in Andhra Pradesh should get themselves upgraded in areas like artificial intelligence, large language models and prompt engineering as these areas have tremendous opportunities for properly trained personnel. In addition to the entrepreneurs themselves, several Andhra NRIs work in major companies and can facilitate job placements, he added.

Several other NRIs including Kanuri Seshu Babu and Venkat Koduri felt that Chandrababu Naidu’s progressive initiatives have laid the foundation that created so many entrepreneurs abroad resulting in initial building of the IT ecosystem in Hyderabad. They are all confident that they extend their assistance in whatever way possible for developing Amaravati and Visakhapatnam.

This core group of 50 NRI entrepreneurs will be joining the other NRIs in various constituencies and will be vigorously campaigning till the elections are over.