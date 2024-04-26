Prasanth Varma pushes Jai Hanuman to 2026

Prasanth Varma emerged as one of the craziest directors after Hanuman ended up as a stupendous hit. He has been announcing his big plans for his upcoming projects and he revealed that all these films will be made on Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe. He announced Jai Hanuman and the film was on cards for a 2025 release. But he narrated a script to Bollywood top actor Ranveer Singh and the project is happening quite soon. The film is planned on a massive budget of Rs 300 crores. Mythri Movie Makers decided to back the film.

Prasanth Varma has decided to push Jai Hanuman to 2026 and he will complete Ranveer Singh’s film this year. This untitled film will head for a theatrical release next year and Prasanth Varma will start Jai Hanuman during the mid of 2025. The film will release in 2026. Prasanth Varma is currently focused on the pre-production work of Ranveer’s film and an announcement will be made very soon.