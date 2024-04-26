x
Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits
Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe
Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump
Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style
Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look
Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look
Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White
Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses
Raashii Khanna Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits
Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics
Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves
Alanna Panday slays as angel
Raj Deeya at Jatara Movie Pre release Event
Karunya chowdary
Shreya Ghoshal Killing Poses In Black
sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks
Hebha Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview
Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree
Prasanth Varma pushes Jai Hanuman to 2026

Published on April 26, 2024 by

Prasanth Varma pushes Jai Hanuman to 2026

Prasanth Varma emerged as one of the craziest directors after Hanuman ended up as a stupendous hit. He has been announcing his big plans for his upcoming projects and he revealed that all these films will be made on Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe. He announced Jai Hanuman and the film was on cards for a 2025 release. But he narrated a script to Bollywood top actor Ranveer Singh and the project is happening quite soon. The film is planned on a massive budget of Rs 300 crores. Mythri Movie Makers decided to back the film.

Prasanth Varma has decided to push Jai Hanuman to 2026 and he will complete Ranveer Singh’s film this year. This untitled film will head for a theatrical release next year and Prasanth Varma will start Jai Hanuman during the mid of 2025. The film will release in 2026. Prasanth Varma is currently focused on the pre-production work of Ranveer’s film and an announcement will be made very soon.

Next NRIs from AP take pledge to create 1 lakh jobs for youth if TDP is back in power Previous Bellamkonda Sreenivas heading for the Biggest Risk
