Bellamkonda Sreenivas heading for the Biggest Risk

Bellamkonda Sreenivas tasted hits and failures in his career. After Chatrapathi ended up as a flop, his Bollywood plans are kept on hold for now. After a small break, Bellamkonda Sreenivas is lining up a bunch of projects for the next two years. He is shooting for Tyson Naidu directed by Saagar Chandra and the film releases soon. He also signed a film in the direction of Koushik titled Kishkindapuri and the filming starts soon.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas is now all set to work on his biggest project soon. The film is planned on a budget of Rs 50 crores and Ludheer Byreddy will make his directorial debut with this untitled film Bellamkonda Sreenivas loved the script and the team spent more than a year on the pre-production work. He is also waiting for the right production house to start the film. He recently signed films for Shine Screens and Moonshine Pictures. One of the production houses will produce this big-budget film. The filming starts in July this year and Bellamkonda Sreenivas is extremely confident on the project. An official announcement will be made soon.