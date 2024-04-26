x
Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits
Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe
Ishita Raj Sharma's Photo Dump
Shruti Chauhan's Shimmery Style
Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look
Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look
Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White
Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses
Raashii Khanna Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits
Tejasswi Prakash's Brightening Pics
Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves
Alanna Panday slays as angel
Raj Deeya at Jatara Movie Pre release Event
Karunya chowdary
Shreya Ghoshal Killing Poses In Black
sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks
Hebha Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview
Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree
Bellamkonda Sreenivas heading for the Biggest Risk

Bellamkonda Sreenivas heading for the Biggest Risk

Bellamkonda Sreenivas tasted hits and failures in his career. After Chatrapathi ended up as a flop, his Bollywood plans are kept on hold for now. After a small break, Bellamkonda Sreenivas is lining up a bunch of projects for the next two years. He is shooting for Tyson Naidu directed by Saagar Chandra and the film releases soon. He also signed a film in the direction of Koushik titled Kishkindapuri and the filming starts soon.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas is now all set to work on his biggest project soon. The film is planned on a budget of Rs 50 crores and Ludheer Byreddy will make his directorial debut with this untitled film Bellamkonda Sreenivas loved the script and the team spent more than a year on the pre-production work. He is also waiting for the right production house to start the film. He recently signed films for Shine Screens and Moonshine Pictures. One of the production houses will produce this big-budget film. The filming starts in July this year and Bellamkonda Sreenivas is extremely confident on the project. An official announcement will be made soon.

