There is no development in AP, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that there was no development in Andhra Pradesh in the last five years under the YSR Congress rule. He said that corruption had gone to the peaks while development went to the back seat.

Addressing an impressive election rally at Rajamahendravaram, Modi said there should be a double engine government in the state and at the Centre. He said that the Central government is ready to help the state and wanted the people to vote for the NDA candidates in the coming elections.

He said that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had developed Andhra Pradesh as one of the top states in the country between 2014 and 2019. However, Jagan Mohan Reddy had destroyed everything and borrowed heavily, he said.

He said that the NDA government has to be in power whether in the state or at the Centre. Only the NDA government has the vision to develop the states and the nation, he said. He wanted the people to reject the YSR Congress candidates and vote for the NDA candidates.

He promised to complete the Polavaram projects in just two years after the elections. He said that he would support the Chandrababu Naidu-led government in Andhra Pradesh and ensure that the state is developed on all fronts.

He took the YSR Congress to task at the meeting and said that the party had come to power promising total prohibition. However, after coming to power, the party had ignored the promise and looted the people with a new liquor policy, he said.

The Prime Minister said that the NDA government would develop the Visakhapatnam-Chennai corridor on the lines of Mumbai-Delhi corridor. He also promised to develop Kakinada port and Rajamahendravaram airport in the next five years.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan wanted the people to support Modi’s leadership. He said that Modi had developed the nation in the last ten years and would develop the nation as the third strongest nation in the world. The country was heading to be one of the five top countries in the world in economy.