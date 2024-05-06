x
Nayanthara Celebrates Children’s Day With Uyir & Ulag
Tamannaah Bhatia Bold Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Bae Look
Hansika Motwani Traditional Look
Keerthi Pandiyan Glares In Yellow Dress
Cold Cream Usage Benefits
Sonam Kapoor Styling With Rhea Kapoor
Aditi Rao Hydari’s Latest Photo Dump
Nushrratt Bharuccha for IIFA
Mouni Roy’s New Style Of Saree Drapping
Sharvari’s Latest Images
Sonal Chauhan’s Latest Photoshoot
Tripti Dimri Glitters In Her Style Of Dress
Deepika Padukone Through Back Images By Ranveer Singh
Rashmika Mandanna through back memories of pushpa 2
Sree Leela Pretty Look In Black
Rakul Preet Singh Childhood video
Nayanthara Stylish Look
Pumpkin seeds: Benefits, nutrition, uses
Rasha Thadani’s promotional diaries
There is no development in AP, says Modi

Published on May 6, 2024 by

Buzz: Pooja Hegde to romance Naga Chaitanya?
A Bollywood Remix song in Prabhas’ Raja Saab
Pawan Kalyan in Maharashtra Election Campaign
Satyam Ramalinga Raju back in news
Chandrababu bereaved: Younger brother Ramamurthy Naidu passes away

There is no development in AP, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that there was no development in Andhra Pradesh in the last five years under the YSR Congress rule. He said that corruption had gone to the peaks while development went to the back seat.

Addressing an impressive election rally at Rajamahendravaram, Modi said there should be a double engine government in the state and at the Centre. He said that the Central government is ready to help the state and wanted the people to vote for the NDA candidates in the coming elections.

He said that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had developed Andhra Pradesh as one of the top states in the country between 2014 and 2019. However, Jagan Mohan Reddy had destroyed everything and borrowed heavily, he said.

He said that the NDA government has to be in power whether in the state or at the Centre. Only the NDA government has the vision to develop the states and the nation, he said. He wanted the people to reject the YSR Congress candidates and vote for the NDA candidates.

He promised to complete the Polavaram projects in just two years after the elections. He said that he would support the Chandrababu Naidu-led government in Andhra Pradesh and ensure that the state is developed on all fronts.

He took the YSR Congress to task at the meeting and said that the party had come to power promising total prohibition. However, after coming to power, the party had ignored the promise and looted the people with a new liquor policy, he said.

The Prime Minister said that the NDA government would develop the Visakhapatnam-Chennai corridor on the lines of Mumbai-Delhi corridor. He also promised to develop Kakinada port and Rajamahendravaram airport in the next five years.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan wanted the people to support Modi’s leadership. He said that Modi had developed the nation in the last ten years and would develop the nation as the third strongest nation in the world. The country was heading to be one of the five top countries in the world in economy.

Buzz: Pooja Hegde to romance Naga Chaitanya?
A Bollywood Remix song in Prabhas’ Raja Saab
Mike Tyson and Jake Paul Match: Netflix suffers a massive outage

Buzz: Pooja Hegde to romance Naga Chaitanya?
A Bollywood Remix song in Prabhas’ Raja Saab
Pawan Kalyan in Maharashtra Election Campaign
Satyam Ramalinga Raju back in news
Chandrababu bereaved: Younger brother Ramamurthy Naidu passes away

Satyam Ramalinga Raju back in news
Chandrababu bereaved: Younger brother Ramamurthy Naidu passes away
Chandrababu Naidu Challenges YSRCP on Debts!

