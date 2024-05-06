Choose between destroyer and developer, asks Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said that chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had been a destroyer for the past five years. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy started demolishing and destroying the developmental initiatives of the previous TDP government.

The destruction started with the demolition of Praja Vedika, he said and added that the destruction went on to the Amaravati capital city. He said he had proposed to develop Amaravati as the city of global destination. However, Jagan Mohan Reddy had destroyed everything in Amaravati. He promised to begin the work in Amaravati once he becomes the chief minister after the elections.

Chandrababu Naidu also said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was looting every property in the state. He had started looting the private properties of the people as well, the TDP chief said. Referring to the Land Titling Act, Chandrababu Naidu said that the Act was brought in only to loot the properties of the people.

“Your land will not be yours if Jagan is voted to power once again”, Chandrababu Naidu cautioned the people. He wanted the people to destroy the Act and save their lands. He also wanted the people to vote for the TDP if they wanted to save their properties from Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He showed the pattadar passbook copies where Jagan Mohan Reddy’s photos were printed. He wondered why Jagan Mohan Reddy’s photos are to be printed on the passbooks of the people. He set the passbooks on fire as a mark of protest.

He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had destroyed every institution in the state. He played dramas of attack on him in 2019 and again now, Naidu said. The TDP chief said that people were not ready to accept these dramas and would teach a fitting lesson to the YSR Congress chief in the coming election.

Chandrababu Naidu appealed to the people to end the misrule of Jagan Mohan Reddy. He also told Jagan Mohan Reddy to vacate the chair as the people are ready to vote against him in the coming elections.