Will NTR wait for Prashanth Neel?

NTR and Prashanth Neel are all set to collaborate and the announcement came last year. But Prashanth Neel had plans to complete the shoot of Salaar 2 and the shoot starts in May. The shoot will get concluded in October and the film is aimed for release in December last week. NTR is almost done with the shoot of Devara that is announced for Dasara release. He even kick-started the shoot of War 2 along with Hrithik Roshan and a lengthy schedule is underway in Mumbai. NTR will be free before September and he will have to wait for Prashanth Neel’s film. Prashanth Neel also needs more than two months for the pre-production of NTR’s film.

It means that NTR has to wait for six months for the arrival of Prashanth Neel. NTR has a great trust in Prashanth Neel and he is completely impressed with the plot narrated by the KGF director. If Tarak gets impressed with one more script, he may take it up before Prashanth Neel is ready. For now, nothing is fixed or planned.