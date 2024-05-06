x
Home > Movie News

Will NTR wait for Prashanth Neel?

Published on May 6, 2024

Buzz: Pooja Hegde to romance Naga Chaitanya?
A Bollywood Remix song in Prabhas’ Raja Saab
Pawan Kalyan in Maharashtra Election Campaign
Satyam Ramalinga Raju back in news
Chandrababu bereaved: Younger brother Ramamurthy Naidu passes away

NTR and Prashanth Neel are all set to collaborate and the announcement came last year. But Prashanth Neel had plans to complete the shoot of Salaar 2 and the shoot starts in May. The shoot will get concluded in October and the film is aimed for release in December last week. NTR is almost done with the shoot of Devara that is announced for Dasara release. He even kick-started the shoot of War 2 along with Hrithik Roshan and a lengthy schedule is underway in Mumbai. NTR will be free before September and he will have to wait for Prashanth Neel’s film. Prashanth Neel also needs more than two months for the pre-production of NTR’s film.

It means that NTR has to wait for six months for the arrival of Prashanth Neel. NTR has a great trust in Prashanth Neel and he is completely impressed with the plot narrated by the KGF director. If Tarak gets impressed with one more script, he may take it up before Prashanth Neel is ready. For now, nothing is fixed or planned.

Next Choose between destroyer and developer, asks Naidu Previous Maruthi's tag working for Bhale Unnade
Buzz: Pooja Hegde to romance Naga Chaitanya?
A Bollywood Remix song in Prabhas’ Raja Saab
Mike Tyson and Jake Paul Match: Netflix suffers a massive outage

Buzz: Pooja Hegde to romance Naga Chaitanya?
A Bollywood Remix song in Prabhas’ Raja Saab
Pawan Kalyan in Maharashtra Election Campaign
Satyam Ramalinga Raju back in news
Chandrababu bereaved: Younger brother Ramamurthy Naidu passes away

Satyam Ramalinga Raju back in news
Chandrababu bereaved: Younger brother Ramamurthy Naidu passes away
Chandrababu Naidu Challenges YSRCP on Debts!

