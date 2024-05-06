Maruthi’s tag working for Bhale Unnade

The digital and satellite rights for small films have seen a huge decline. All the major OTT players are not much interested in buying the digital and satellite rights of small films and those without stars. Some of them are quoting quite low prices. Tollywood actor Raj Tarun lost trace and none of his recent films ended up impressive. His theatrical and non-theatrical market reached rock bottom and he has no crazy offers left. The actor is done with the shoot of Bhale Unnade and the teaser is quite impressive. The makers closed the non-theatrical deal recently.

ETV Win acquired the digital and satellite rights of Bhale Unnade for Rs 4 crores which is a great deal. Talented writer and director Maruthi worked on the script and he co-produced Bhale Unnade. The team of ETV watched Bhale Unnade and they bought the rights. Maruthi’s touch added craze for the project. The makers are closing the theatrical deals. J Sivasai Vardhan is making his directorial debut with this comic entertainer and NV Kiran Kumar produced the film on Ravikiran Arts. Manisha Kandkur is the leading lady in Bhale Unnade. The release date of the film will be announced very soon.