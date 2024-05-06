x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nayanthara Celebrates Children’s Day With Uyir & Ulag
Nayanthara Celebrates Children’s Day With Uyir & Ulag
Tamannaah Bhatia Bold Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Bold Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Bae Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Bae Look
Hansika Motwani Traditional Look
Hansika Motwani Traditional Look
Keerthi Pandiyan Glares In Yellow Dress
Keerthi Pandiyan Glares In Yellow Dress
Cold Cream Usage Benefits
Cold Cream Usage Benefits
Sonam Kapoor Styling With Rhea Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor Styling With Rhea Kapoor
Aditi Rao Hydari’s Latest Photo Dump
Aditi Rao Hydari’s Latest Photo Dump
Nushrratt Bharuccha for IIFA
Nushrratt Bharuccha for IIFA
Mouni Roy’s New Style Of Saree Drapping
Mouni Roy’s New Style Of Saree Drapping
Sharvari’s Latest Images
Sharvari’s Latest Images
Sonal Chauhan’s Latest Photoshoot
Sonal Chauhan’s Latest Photoshoot
Tripti Dimri Glitters In Her Style Of Dress
Tripti Dimri Glitters In Her Style Of Dress
Deepika Padukone Through Back Images By Ranveer Singh
Deepika Padukone Through Back Images By Ranveer Singh
Rashmika Mandanna through back memories of pushpa 2
Rashmika Mandanna through back memories of pushpa 2
Sree Leela Pretty Look In Black
Sree Leela Pretty Look In Black
Rakul Preet Singh Childhood video
Rakul Preet Singh Childhood video
Nayanthara Stylish Look
Nayanthara Stylish Look
Pumpkin seeds: Benefits, nutrition, uses
Pumpkin seeds: Benefits, nutrition, uses
Rasha Thadani’s promotional diaries
Rasha Thadani’s promotional diaries
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Maruthi’s tag working for Bhale Unnade

Published on May 6, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Buzz: Pooja Hegde to romance Naga Chaitanya?
image
A Bollywood Remix song in Prabhas’ Raja Saab
image
Pawan Kalyan in Maharashtra Election Campaign
image
Satyam Ramalinga Raju back in news
image
Chandrababu bereaved: Younger brother Ramamurthy Naidu passes away

Maruthi’s tag working for Bhale Unnade

The digital and satellite rights for small films have seen a huge decline. All the major OTT players are not much interested in buying the digital and satellite rights of small films and those without stars. Some of them are quoting quite low prices. Tollywood actor Raj Tarun lost trace and none of his recent films ended up impressive. His theatrical and non-theatrical market reached rock bottom and he has no crazy offers left. The actor is done with the shoot of Bhale Unnade and the teaser is quite impressive. The makers closed the non-theatrical deal recently.

ETV Win acquired the digital and satellite rights of Bhale Unnade for Rs 4 crores which is a great deal. Talented writer and director Maruthi worked on the script and he co-produced Bhale Unnade. The team of ETV watched Bhale Unnade and they bought the rights. Maruthi’s touch added craze for the project. The makers are closing the theatrical deals. J Sivasai Vardhan is making his directorial debut with this comic entertainer and NV Kiran Kumar produced the film on Ravikiran Arts. Manisha Kandkur is the leading lady in Bhale Unnade. The release date of the film will be announced very soon.

Next Will NTR wait for Prashanth Neel? Previous The Family Man 3 starts Rolling
else

TRENDING

image
Buzz: Pooja Hegde to romance Naga Chaitanya?
image
A Bollywood Remix song in Prabhas’ Raja Saab
image
Mike Tyson and Jake Paul Match: Netflix suffers a massive outage

Latest

image
Buzz: Pooja Hegde to romance Naga Chaitanya?
image
A Bollywood Remix song in Prabhas’ Raja Saab
image
Pawan Kalyan in Maharashtra Election Campaign
image
Satyam Ramalinga Raju back in news
image
Chandrababu bereaved: Younger brother Ramamurthy Naidu passes away

Most Read

image
Satyam Ramalinga Raju back in news
image
Chandrababu bereaved: Younger brother Ramamurthy Naidu passes away
image
Chandrababu Naidu Challenges YSRCP on Debts!

Related Articles

Nayanthara Celebrates Children’s Day With Uyir & Ulag Tamannaah Bhatia Bold Look Aishwarya Lekshmi Bae Look Hansika Motwani Traditional Look Keerthi Pandiyan Glares In Yellow Dress Cold Cream Usage Benefits Sonam Kapoor Styling With Rhea Kapoor Aditi Rao Hydari’s Latest Photo Dump Nushrratt Bharuccha for IIFA Mouni Roy’s New Style Of Saree Drapping Sharvari’s Latest Images Sonal Chauhan’s Latest Photoshoot Tripti Dimri Glitters In Her Style Of Dress Deepika Padukone Through Back Images By Ranveer Singh Rashmika Mandanna through back memories of pushpa 2 Sree Leela Pretty Look In Black Rakul Preet Singh Childhood video Nayanthara Stylish Look Pumpkin seeds: Benefits, nutrition, uses Rasha Thadani’s promotional diaries