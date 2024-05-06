The Family Man 3 starts Rolling

Indian web series The Family Man is a stupendous hit and the directors Raj and DK are in huge demand. The second season of The Family Man too recreated the magic and the directors duo has been working on the third installment. Amazon Prime has allocated a massive budget for The Family Man: Season 3. The shoot of The Family Man 3 started rolling today and Amazon posted an update about the same officially. Manoj Bajpayee will reprise his role as Srikanth Tiwari in this action thriller.

Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari), Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade), Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari) will reprise the other roles from The Family Man 3. Amazon Prime is betting big on this series and it will be available on Amazon Prime during the second half of 2025.