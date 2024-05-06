x
Nayanthara Celebrates Children's Day With Uyir & Ulag
Tamannaah Bhatia Bold Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Bae Look
Hansika Motwani Traditional Look
Keerthi Pandiyan Glares In Yellow Dress
Cold Cream Usage Benefits
Sonam Kapoor Styling With Rhea Kapoor
Aditi Rao Hydari's Latest Photo Dump
Nushrratt Bharuccha for IIFA
Mouni Roy's New Style Of Saree Drapping
Sharvari's Latest Images
Sonal Chauhan's Latest Photoshoot
Tripti Dimri Glitters In Her Style Of Dress
Deepika Padukone Through Back Images By Ranveer Singh
Rashmika Mandanna through back memories of pushpa 2
Sree Leela Pretty Look In Black
Rakul Preet Singh Childhood video
Nayanthara Stylish Look
Pumpkin seeds: Benefits, nutrition, uses
Rasha Thadani's promotional diaries
Home > Movie News

Salaar 2 puts Maruthi in Waiting Mode

Published on May 6, 2024 by

Salaar 2 puts Maruthi in Waiting Mode

Pan-Indian star Prabhas signed a film for Maruthi and it was announced recently. But the film was under making for more than a year but a very less portion of the shoot got completed. This is because of the big lineup of Prabhas. The top actor promised to allocate bulk dates for Maruthi on his return from his Europe vacation. Prabhas allocated dates for Raja Saab in the month of April and May. Prabhas shot for less than a week for Raja Saab in April and the May schedule got pushed. Prabhas wanted to complete the shoot of Raja Saab at the earliest as he kept Maruthi in waiting mode.

But with Prashanth Neel ready with the script and the shooting schedules, he picked up Salaar 2 over Raja Saab. Prabhas has to allocate bulk dates for Salaar 2 as there are a lot of action episodes to be shot. Maruthi will have to wait for a longer time to wrap up the shoot of Raja Saab. Maruthi is quick in completing films and he has been in waiting mode for more than a year and a half. Raja Saab is slated for Sankranthi 2025 release but with Salaar 2 aiming for a Christmas release this year, Raja Saab will be pushed to summer 2025. Prabhas will also have to complete the shoot of Raja Saab.

