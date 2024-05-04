Five-year anarchy will end in another 10 days, says Naidu

TDP president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, said on Saturday that the anarchy that the State is now facing will end in another 10 days.

Labelling Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, as the gang leader of robbers and land-grabbers, Chandrababu Naidu at the Praja Galam meeting here made an appeal to the people to to screw up the fan (the symbol of the YSRCP) and dump this useless Government in a dustbin. “We are coming as an alliance to save the people from these conspirators,” the TDP supremo remarked.

Jagan is formulating deceptive strategies to grab the people’s lands through the Land Titling Act, Chandrababu Naidu said, adding that he is taking away the rights of the people on their own lands. Well aware of the fact that his vandalism is not possible, Jagan is now utterning all rubbish, the TDP supremo remarked.

“Immediately after forming the next government I will take all necessary measures to complete the Chintalapudi Lift Irrigation Scheme and also publicise globally the greatness of Nuzvid mangoes,” he told the public. Amidst roaring acclaim, Chandrababu Naidu asked the people whether they are ready to suppress the anarchy and egoism of Jagan.

Cautioning the people on the threats being posed by the Land Titling Act, the former chief minister informed them of the statement made by Jagan that an American-based company called Critical River Technology is maintaining the land records of the people here. “If that company amends the records of your lands what will be the fate,” he asked.

The Act came into effect on November 1, 2023, he said and asked the people whether they have ever seen such atrocious legislation. The Act has been brought in only with the sole aim of grabbing the lands of the people, he added.

“My deep desire was to make Amaravati as the best capital in the whole country but soon after coming to power this evil person has totally destroyed Amaravathi in the name of three capitals. Had Amaravathi been completed the youth would have got jobs and an outer ring road would have been touched Nuzvid,” Chandrababu Naidu said and promised to get the past glory to Amaravati immediately after coming back to power.

Promising the people that assets will be created and the revenue generated from these properties will be distributed to the poor, the TDP supremo felt that Jagan lost his mental balance immediately after the NDA released its manifesto. Jagan’s fear is not that he is worried about the poor but that he will no longer be able to loot the sand reserves here, he added.

The sitting MLA of Nuzvid did not do anything good for the segment except resorting to attacks on the family members of the TDP local activists, Chandrababu Naidu promises to be his first signature of Mega DSC and also provide 20 lakh jobs in the coming five years. “I am also assuring you all that the wish of the locals to merge Nuzvid with Krishna district will certainly be fulfilled,” Chandrababu Naidu said and made a fervent appeal to the people to vote for NDA candidates for both Lok Sabha and the Assembly.