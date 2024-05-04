With fear of losing power Jagan narrating cock and bull stories, says Naidu

As fear of losing power is haunting Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, he has been concocting cock and bull stories like class war, observed TDP president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Saturday.

Jagan has blamed the Reliance Industries for the death of his father, Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, and even encouraged his followers to damage its properties, but after coming to power he has offered Rajya Sabha membership for a persons from the same organisation, Chandrababu Naidu told a huge public gathering at Darsi in Prakasam district during Praja Galam on Saturday. Asking Jagan as to why he has printed his photo on the pattadar passbooks of lands of farmers in the State, the TDP supremo informed the public that there is no security for their properties with the Land Titling Act brought in by Jagan.

Maintaining that the TDP is always committed for the welfare of the people, he said that when the TDP was in power 19.15 per cent of the budget was allocated for welfare while Jagan had allocated merely 15.8 per cent. Chandrababu Naidu said that the Modi Guarantee in the country and the surety of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the State are super-hit.

Tearing into pieces a copy of the Gazette of the Land Titling Act from the dais, Chandrababu Naidu declared that immediately after coming back to power this black law will be revoked. He expressed confidence that the NDA is forming the governments both at the Centre and in the State.

“When three political parties join together there is no chance for the other party and double-engine circar will certainly be formed at the Centre and in the State,” he added. Expressing concern that the cost of a tractor-load of sand has been increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 by this Government, Chandrababu Naidu promised to crush the sand mafia soon after coming to power and free sand will be supplied to the people.

The YSRCP leaders have completely looted even the granite reserves from this area and people’s properties were illegally grabbed by them at several places in the State, Chandrababu Naidu said, adding that the YSRCP leaders fashion is adopting murder politics and resorting to ganja and red sanders smuggling. Jagan is taking the MP, Avinash Reddy, the murderer of his own paternal uncle along with him always, Chandrababu Naidu said and made a sarcastic comment that if Avinash is a kid he should be sent to school providing him with a slate but not to Parliament.

Informing the public that the NDA has already announced a tremendous manifesto along with Super-Six, he said that once the NDA is into power the State will certainly march forward in a progressive path. Terming Jagan as a liar, he told the people that they should bury such a person. Chandrababu Naidu said that the services of volunteers should be utilised for public service but not as political agents.

The revised pension will be implemented from this April itself, he said and stated that this psycho is taking evil pleasure from the deaths of innocent old age people. Chandrababu Naidu assured the government employees that all their dues will be cleared soon after the TDP allied NDA forms the next government and all the schemes mentioned in the manifesto and Super-Six will be implemented effectively.

Stating that Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, the NDA candidate from Ongole for the Lok Sabha and Dr Gottipati Lakshmi who is in the race for the Darsi Assembly segment are decent individuals, Chandrababu Naidu made an appeal to the people to vote for them and elect them with massive majority.