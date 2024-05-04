Exclusive: Dil Raju locks Dhanush

Tamil actor Dhanush has been keen to work with Telugu filmmakers to expand his market. He has done Sir directed by Venky Atluri and the film is a smashing hit. Dhanush is currently shooting for Kubera, an action thriller directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film releases this year and Nagarjuna essays a crucial role in Kubera. As per the exclusive information we have, Dhanush has given his nod for one more Telugu film and it will be produced by top filmmaker Dil Raju.

Dil Raju has been in talks with Dhanush from a long time. The film is finally happening. Sreekaram fame Kishore Reddy is on board to direct the film. Dhanush loved the script narrated by Kishore and gave his nod. Like his debut film, Kishore has come up with an interesting script with a strong social message. The filming commences soon after Dhanush completes his current projects.