Indian 2 out of June Race?

Kamal Haasan and Shankar are working on Indian 2 from the past few years. Despite several hurdles, the team completed the shoot and the film is in the final stages of the post-production work. The team announced that Indian 2 will hit the screens in June but the exact date is yet to be announced. The VFX work for the film is taking a longer time and the latest update says that Indian 2 may not hit the screens in June. The film will have a July 2024 release as per the update and an official word from the team will be made soon.

Indian 2 has Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh playing the lead roles. Lyca Productions and Red Giant Films are the producers and Anirudh is the music director. Shankar and Kamal Haasan also completed the filming of Indian 3 and it is expected to have its release early next year. Shankar is also shooting for Ram Charan’s Game Changer and the film hits the screens before the end of this year.